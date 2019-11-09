Cricket-Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Critics of India's Rishabh Pant must leave the young wicketkeeper batsman alone and let him play with freedom, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has received lots of flak lately from India's coaching staff, pundits and the media after losing his wicket through loose shots and his position in the India test side has been taken by fit-again Wriddhiman Saha.

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones told Reuters this week that Pant needs to improve ...