Deposits rise in Yangtze River Delta in first three quarters

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Yangtze River Delta, a leading growth engine in China, saw more deposits in the first three quarters, official data showed.

The region's domestic and foreign currency deposits grew by 3.7 trillion yuan (526.32 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters, 790.9 billion yuan more than the same period last year, according to the Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China.

At the end of September, the balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits in ...