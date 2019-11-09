BC-GLF--LPGA Japan Class, 0171

SHIGA, Japan (AP) - Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday.

Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course to finish her two rounds at 12-under 132. Gaby Lopez shot 67 and was in secon ...