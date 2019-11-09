Tennis-FedCup-AUS-FRA

Mladenovic puts France 1-0 ahead in Australia Fed Cup final

Perth, Australia, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Kristina Mladenovic proved a class above nervous Fed Cup debutant Ajla Tomljanovic to overpower the Australian and give France the first point in the final at Perth on Saturday.

The French world number 40 crushed the 51st-ranked Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-1 in 71 minutes, inching her country closer to a third title and first since 2003.

World number one Ashleigh Barty faces Caroline ...