The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Tennis-FedCup-AUS-FRA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Mladenovic puts France 1-0 ahead in Australia Fed Cup final
Perth, Australia, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Kristina Mladenovic proved a class above nervous Fed Cup debutant Ajla Tomljanovic to overpower the Australian and give France the first point in the final at Perth on Saturday.
The French world number 40 crushed the 51st-ranked Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-1 in 71 minutes, inching her country closer to a third title and first since 2003.
World number one Ashleigh Barty faces Caroline ...

 

