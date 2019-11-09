BC-BKN--Grizzlies-Magic , 0726

Nikola Vucevic scores 23 points, Magic beat Grizzlies 118-86<

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Jonathan Isaac added 22 points and eight rebounds as the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak with a 118-86 win over the Memphis Grizzlies<

