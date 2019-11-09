The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Nikola Vucevic scores 23 points, Magic beat Grizzlies 118-86<
Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Jonathan Isaac added 22 points and eight rebounds as the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak with a 118-86 win over the Memphis Grizzlies<
