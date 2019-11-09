BC-ATH--Nike-Cain 2nd Ld, 0649

Nike to investigate runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse while she was with Salazar's training group<

Nike will look into runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse while she was part of Alberto Salazar's training group. The runner says it reached the point where she started having suicidal tho ...