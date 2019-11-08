The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Israel-Jordan-diplomacy WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Israeli farmers to quit Jordan lands as 25-year lease expires
By Menahem Kahana
Naharayim, Jordan, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - A deal dating from Israel's historic 1994 peace treaty with Jordan allowing Israeli farmers to lease two sites along their common border runs out Sunday but the tenants say that nobody has told them what happens the day after.
In the peace negotiations, Jordan agreed to lease the lands to ...

 

