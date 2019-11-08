Israel-Jordan-diplomacy WRAP

Israeli farmers to quit Jordan lands as 25-year lease expires

By Menahem Kahana

Naharayim, Jordan, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - A deal dating from Israel's historic 1994 peace treaty with Jordan allowing Israeli farmers to lease two sites along their common border runs out Sunday but the tenants say that nobody has told them what happens the day after.

In the peace negotiations, Jordan agreed to lease the lands to ...