MH-AYODHYA-FACEBOOK ARREST - Maha man held for Facebook post on eve of Ayodhya verdict

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, police said.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Faceboo ...