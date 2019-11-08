UPDATE 1-Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on

Friday told reporters he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on

China but that Beijing would like him to do so.

Officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the

United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others'

goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry, without laying out a

timetable, said the two countrie ...