UPDATE 1-Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds currency moves, background)
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on
Friday told reporters he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on
China but that Beijing would like him to do so.
Officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the
United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others'
goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry, without laying out a
timetable, said the two countrie ...
