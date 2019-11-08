Kenya passes data protection law crucial for tech investments

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

on Friday approved a data protection law which complies with

European Union legal standards as it looks to bolster investment

in its information technology sector.

The East African nation has attracted foreign firms with

innovations such as Safaricom's M-Pesa mobile money services,

but the lack of safeguards in handling personal data has held it

back from its full p ...