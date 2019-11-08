The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Kenya passes data protection law crucial for tech investments

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
on Friday approved a data protection law which complies with
European Union legal standards as it looks to bolster investment
in its information technology sector.
The East African nation has attracted foreign firms with
innovations such as Safaricom's M-Pesa mobile money services,
but the lack of safeguards in handling personal data has held it
back from its full p ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 8th of November 2019 05:18:06 PM. All rights reserved.