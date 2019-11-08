Kenya passes data protection law crucial for tech investments
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
on Friday approved a data protection law which complies with
European Union legal standards as it looks to bolster investment
in its information technology sector.
The East African nation has attracted foreign firms with
innovations such as Safaricom's M-Pesa mobile money services,
but the lack of safeguards in handling personal data has held it
back from its full p ...
Subscribe