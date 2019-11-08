Australian bushfires wipe out half of koala colony, threaten more
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bushfires have wiped out about
half the koalas living on a coastal reserve in New South Wales,
experts estimated on Friday, as a record number of intense fires
rage around the Australian state.
A fierce early start to the bushfire season brought a blaze
at the Lake Innes Nature Reserve that destroyed two-thirds of
the koalas' habitat last month, leaving the rest under threat
from one of 15 major blazes in the southeastern state.
Ab ...
