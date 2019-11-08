Australian bushfires wipe out half of koala colony, threaten more

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bushfires have wiped out about

half the koalas living on a coastal reserve in New South Wales,

experts estimated on Friday, as a record number of intense fires

rage around the Australian state.

A fierce early start to the bushfire season brought a blaze

at the Lake Innes Nature Reserve that destroyed two-thirds of

the koalas' habitat last month, leaving the rest under threat

from one of 15 major blazes in the southeastern state.

Ab ...