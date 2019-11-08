UPDATE 1-Phoenix to appoint Aviva exec as CEO Bannister steps down

(Adds details on appointments, Briggs' salary)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings Plc

Chief Executive Officer Clive Bannister will retire

next March after nine years in charge, and will be replaced by

former Aviva Plc executive Andy Briggs, the company said

on Friday.

Briggs will join Phoenix as CEO-designate and board member

on Jan. 1, 2020 and will be tasked with continuing the insurer's

growth, led by the takeover of many closed pension scheme ...