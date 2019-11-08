UPDATE 1-Phoenix to appoint Aviva exec as CEO Bannister steps down
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details on appointments, Briggs' salary)
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings Plc
Chief Executive Officer Clive Bannister will retire
next March after nine years in charge, and will be replaced by
former Aviva Plc executive Andy Briggs, the company said
on Friday.
Briggs will join Phoenix as CEO-designate and board member
on Jan. 1, 2020 and will be tasked with continuing the insurer's
growth, led by the takeover of many closed pension scheme ...
