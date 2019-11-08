FOREX-Dollar rises against yen, Swiss franc on nearing U.S.-China trade deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Risk-on sentiment seen across major currencies
* China, U.S. to roll back tariffs as part of Phase One deal
* Sterling falls vs dollar on BoE decision
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to more than a five-month peak against the safe-haven
yen and a three-week high versus the Swiss franc on Thursday, bolstered by expectatio ...
