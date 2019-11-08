The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

FOREX-Dollar rises against yen, Swiss franc on nearing U.S.-China trade deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Risk-on sentiment seen across major currencies
* China, U.S. to roll back tariffs as part of Phase One deal
* Sterling falls vs dollar on BoE decision
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Adds new comment, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to more than a five-month peak against the safe-haven
yen and a three-week high versus the Swiss franc on Thursday, bolstered by expectatio ...

 

