FOREX-Dollar rises against yen, Swiss franc on nearing U.S.-China trade deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Risk-on sentiment seen across major currencies

* China, U.S. to roll back tariffs as part of Phase One deal

* Sterling falls vs dollar on BoE decision

* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh



By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to more than a five-month peak against the safe-haven

yen and a three-week high versus the Swiss franc on Thursday, bolstered by expectatio ...