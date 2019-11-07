Doping-Polish minister Banka confirmed as next WADA President

By Karolos Grohmann

KATOWICE, Poland, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Polish Tourism and Sports Minister Witold Banka was officially appointed as the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday, succeeding outgoing Craig Reedie on Jan. 1.

The 35-year-old Banka, a former track and field athlete, was the public authorities' choice for WADA president, as the post rotates between a choice from sports bodies and one from public authorities.

Banka, whose appointment was rubber-stamped by the bo ...