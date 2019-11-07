Benin scales up piracy preventing measures in Cotonou port

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

COTONOU, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Benin's government on Wednesday announced scaled up protection, security and safety measures for hovering vessels in the Cotonou port.

The measures include the "provision of an armed protection squad on board", according to a government release made public Wednesday night.

"The presence of the squad is going to prevent any attempts of piracy and to alert operating centers", the release also said.

The enhanced measures have been taken after pirates boarded on Sat ...