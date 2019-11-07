APEC-Malaysia-US-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Malaysia says US offer to host APEC 'not a good idea'

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - An offer by the United states to host a Pacific rim summit in America in 2020 after Chile abruptly cancelled this year's event was "not a good idea", Malaysia's foreign minister said Thursday.

The sharp retort comes days after most southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials in Thailand when President Donald Trump failed to show.

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit had be ...