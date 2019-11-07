Three judges killed at Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan, officials say

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LOGAR, Afghanistan, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Three judges and a

court staffer were killed in Afghanistan on Thursday after

Taliban militants stopped their car in the latest attack on the

judiciary, officials said.

Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the governor in eastern

Paktia province where the judges worked, told Reuters the

incident took place in Mohammad Agha district of neighbouring

Logar province.

"They were travelling in a car but were stopped by the

Tal ...