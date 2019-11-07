Three judges killed at Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan, officials say
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LOGAR, Afghanistan, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Three judges and a
court staffer were killed in Afghanistan on Thursday after
Taliban militants stopped their car in the latest attack on the
judiciary, officials said.
Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the governor in eastern
Paktia province where the judges worked, told Reuters the
incident took place in Mohammad Agha district of neighbouring
Logar province.
"They were travelling in a car but were stopped by the
Tal ...
