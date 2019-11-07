BC-RGU--RWC-Scotland San, 0224

Scotland sanctioned for ill comments at RWC before typhoon<

DUBLIN (AP) - The Scottish Rugby Union has been found guilty of misconduct for inappropriate and ill-judged comments before its Rugby World Cup match with Japan and the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis.

An independent disputes committ ...