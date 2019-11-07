President Xi calls to use Military World Games experience for national rejuvenation

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on relevant government departments to build on the success of the Military World Games to strive for national rejuvenation.

Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), pointed out that the host nation had achieved its goal of "first-class games operation and first-class athletic performances."

The success of the 7th Military Worl ...