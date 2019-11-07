Fbl-Oly-2020-Afr-qualifying PREVIEW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side

Johannesburg, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - South Africa football legend Neil Tovey says a club-versus-country tug of war over the team that will compete in an Olympic Games qualifying tournament from this weekend is a "disgrace".

Egypt will host the November 8-22 competition for under-23 footballers in Cairo that also involves South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria and Zambia.

The top three finishers qualify for ...