UN official concerned over violence in Malawi after two people injured: spokesman

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A UN official was concerned over the violence that erupted in Malawi after at least two people were seriously injured in a clash between Christians and Muslims, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN resident coordinator in the southern African nation, Maria Jose Torres, is concerned over the violence that erupted in Balaka on Monday.

"She is particularly worried by reports that the ...