Bayern wins 2-0, reaches Champions League knockout stages<

Robert Lewandowski scored again as Bayern Munich reached the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos on Wednesday in the club's first game since coach Niko Kovac was fired<

MUNICH (AP) - Robert Lewandowski scored again as Bayern Munich reached the Champions League knockout stages wi ...