Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Corbyn wins

By Jean-Baptiste OUBRIER

London, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Is Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn worse than Brexit?

That is the belief of many British-based billionaires who are reportedly thinking of packing their bags should the veteran socialist win power next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose right-wing Conservative government is seeking re-election on December 12, has this week slammed left-winger Corbyn's ...