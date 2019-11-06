The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Jets RB Bell (knee, ankle) expected to play Sunday

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

An MRI on New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell revealed no structural
damage to his knee or ankle.
Coach Adam Gase said Bell is sore and won't practice Wednesday, but he should
be ready for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Bell was banged up during Sunday's 26-18 loss at Miami. He rushed for 66 yards
and caught eight passes for 55 yards against the Dolphins.
Bell, 27, has started all eight games in his first season with the Jets. He
has scored two touch ...

 

