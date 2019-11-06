The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Napoli-Ancelotti, 0164

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ancelotti at risk after Napoli players desert training camp<
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is at risk of losing his job after his players deserted a club-ordered emergency training camp<
AP Photo NAP101-1104191440, SEP601-1105192230, NAP105-1104191448, NAP107-1104191626<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
NAPLES, Italy (AP) - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is at risk of losing his job after his players deserted a club-ordered emergency training camp.
Napoli says it will defend its " ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 09:07:29 PM. All rights reserved.