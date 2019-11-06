BC-SOC--Napoli-Ancelotti, 0164

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ancelotti at risk after Napoli players desert training camp<

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is at risk of losing his job after his players deserted a club-ordered emergency training camp<

AP Photo NAP101-1104191440, SEP601-1105192230, NAP105-1104191448, NAP107-1104191626<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

NAPLES, Italy (AP) - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is at risk of losing his job after his players deserted a club-ordered emergency training camp.

Napoli says it will defend its " ...