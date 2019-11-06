sports-doping-WADA-RUSADA-OLY-Ganus

Russian anti-doping chief attacks 'destructive' data doctoring

Katowice, Poland, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Russia's anti-doping tzar Yuri Ganus on Wednesday blasted the "irresponsible and destructive actions" of Moscow authorities he accuses of doctoring key data handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Ganus told delegates at WADA's world conference in Katowice that the anti-doping agency RUSADA he heads had become "a hostage to the crisis" triggered by the falsified inform ...