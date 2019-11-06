DL-MURDER - Man surrenders before police after killing wife in South Delhi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A 38-year-old man surrendered before police after allegedly killing his wife at their house in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar following a quarrel over petty issue on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Mongia, while his deceased wife was identified as Deepika Mongia (31), they said.

According to police, after a fight with his wife, he allegedly killed her and came to police station. He informed them that he killed his wife by strangulation and loc ...