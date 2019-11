BC-AS--Hong Kong Protest, 0721

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker in Hong Kong stabbed while campaigning<

Police say an anti-government assailant stabbed and wounded a pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker who was campaigning for local council elections<

AP Photo XKC102-0812190252, XKC101-0812190254, XKC111-1106190511, XKC112-1106190538, XKC110-1106190518, XKC109-1106190512, XKC103-1106190528, XKC102-1106190533, XKC108-1106190517, XKC107-1106190518, XKC106-1106190543, XKC105-1106190531, XKC104-1106190529, XKC101-1106190532<

Eds: Adds studen ...