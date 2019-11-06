"Significant number" of police sent to Spain's Catalonia ahead of election - PM
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A "significant number" of security
forces will be sent to Catalonia ahead of Sunday's parliamentary
elections to make sure that protests that have rocked the
Spanish region do not disrupt the vote, acting Prime Minister
Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.
Catalan separatism, and the weeks of protests that erupted
in the regional capital Barcelona following the sentencing of
nine independence leaders to jail mid-October, have been thrust
...
