"Significant number" of police sent to Spain's Catalonia ahead of election - PM

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A "significant number" of security

forces will be sent to Catalonia ahead of Sunday's parliamentary

elections to make sure that protests that have rocked the

Spanish region do not disrupt the vote, acting Prime Minister

Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Catalan separatism, and the weeks of protests that erupted

in the regional capital Barcelona following the sentencing of

nine independence leaders to jail mid-October, have been thrust

...