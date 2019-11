UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson begins election battle, vowing Brexit and casting rival as "Stalin"

* Johnson fires starting gun on election campaign

* Britons to vote on Dec .12

* I'll get Brexit done, Johnson vows

* Polls indicate his party are ahead

By William James

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris

Johnson officially kicks off his election campaign on Wednesday

with a promise to "get Brexit done" in contrast to his main

rival, whom he compared to Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Britons will ...