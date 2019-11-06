Tusk not to run for Polish president: report

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WARSAW, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- European Council President Donald Tusk, a former Polish Prime Minister, in a Tuesday conversation with Polish media said he will not run in next year's presidential election in Poland, Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.

"It (the election) calls for a candidacy that is not burdened by a load of difficult, unpopular decisions and I have been burdened by such a load since the times when I was prime minister," Tusk was quoted as saying by PAP.

The former Polish PM said he ...