Moody's downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on

Tuesday downgraded Lebanon's rating to Caa2, citing the

increased likelihood of a debt

rescheduling it would classify as a default, following protests

that toppled the government and shook investor confidence.

Lebanon's issuer rating, which was lowered from Caa1,

remained under review for downgrade, Moody's said. Moody's

classifies Caa ratings as very credit risk.

"In the absence of rapid and significant p ...