Moody's downgrades Lebanon, cites default risk
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIRUT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday downgraded Lebanon's rating to Caa2, citing the
increased likelihood of a debt
rescheduling it would classify as a default, following protests
that toppled the government and shook investor confidence.
Lebanon's issuer rating, which was lowered from Caa1,
remained under review for downgrade, Moody's said. Moody's
classifies Caa ratings as very credit risk.
"In the absence of rapid and significant p ...
