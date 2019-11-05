fbl-SerieA-ITA-Balotelli-Verona-racism lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend.

Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday's 2-1 Serie A defeat but his performance was overshadowed by hi ...