Doping-WADA was not equipped to handle size of Russian doping scandal -Reedie

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Karolos Grohmann

KATOWICE, Poland, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie said on Tuesday the scale and size of the Russian doping scandal that erupted in 2015 had overwhelmed his organisation at the time.

Speaking at the World Conference on doping in sport, Reedie said the Russian doping affair that emerged ahead of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and saw the involvement of a vast number of athletes, coaches and officials was the biggest challenge WADA ha ...