OPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Cuts medium- and long-term oil demand forecasts

* Says OECD oil demand to decline after 2020

* Sees electric cars accounting for 26% of global sales in

2040

By Alex Lawler

VIENNA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - OPEC will supply a diminishing

amount of oil in the next five years as output of U.S. shale and

other rival sources expands, the exporter group said, despite a

growing appetite for energy fed by global economic expansion.

OPEC's production of crude oil and o ...