OPEC sees its oil market share shrinking, lowers demand view

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Cuts medium- and long-term oil demand forecasts
* Says OECD oil demand to decline after 2020
* Sees electric cars accounting for 26% of global sales in
2040
By Alex Lawler
VIENNA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - OPEC will supply a diminishing
amount of oil in the next five years as output of U.S. shale and
other rival sources expands, the exporter group said, despite a
growing appetite for energy fed by global economic expansion.
OPEC's production of crude oil and o ...

 

