India-economy-trade-ASEAN-summit

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

India firms, farmers applaud Modi move to reject RCEP trade deal

Mumbai, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Indian farmers and businesses Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to opt out of a sprawling Asian trade pact, with the country's largest dairy producer Amul thanking the premier for "supporting livelihoods".

New Delhi's 11th-hour rejection of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- which was meant to account for 30 percent of global GDP and loop in half the world's po ...