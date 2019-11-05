weightlifting-doping-IND

Four-year doping ban for India's Commonwealth weightlifting champ

New Delhi, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - India's Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal winner Ravi Kumar Katulu has been banned for four years after failing a drug test, a top anti-doping official told AFP on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Kumar, who won the 69kg title at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a silver in 2014 (77kg), tested positive for Ostarine, media reports said.

Ostarine helps increase muscle mass ...