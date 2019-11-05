BC-HKN--Senators-Rangers, 0927

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Pageau scores twice, Senators rout Rangers 6-2<

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as the Ottawa Senators routed the New York Rangers 6-2 for their first road win of the season<

By ALLAN KREDA<

Associated Press<

NEW YORK (AP) - The Senators didn't hav ...