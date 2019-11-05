The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-HKN--Senators-Rangers, 0927

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Pageau scores twice, Senators rout Rangers 6-2<
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as the Ottawa Senators routed the New York Rangers 6-2 for their first road win of the season<
AP Photo MSG106-1105190146, MSG107-1105190140, MSG112-1105190236, MSG105-1105190152, MSG109-1105190232, MSG102-1105190126<
Eds: Senators 6, Rangers 2. Updates with new lead. With AP Photos.<
By ALLAN KREDA<
Associated Press<
NEW YORK (AP) - The Senators didn't hav ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 10:07:55 AM. All rights reserved.