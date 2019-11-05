BC-US--Bodies-Texas Beac, 0132

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Persons of interest sought after couple found dead in Texas<

Authorities say they have identified two people of interest who might have come in contact with a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Authorities say they have identified two people of interest who might have come in contact with a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it is looki ...