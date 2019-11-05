GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on trade hopes, dollar gains on risk appetite

* U.S.' Ross says preliminary trade deal may be signed this

month

* MSCI world equity index up 0.57% to highest since January

2018

* Oil prices creep higher on trade hopes and OPEC talks

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened and

global stock markets rallied on Monday on signs the United

States and China are nearing the end of a damaging trade war as

well as indicatio ...