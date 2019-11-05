GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on trade hopes, dollar gains on risk appetite
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
* U.S.' Ross says preliminary trade deal may be signed this
month
* MSCI world equity index up 0.57% to highest since January
2018
* Oil prices creep higher on trade hopes and OPEC talks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened and
global stock markets rallied on Monday on signs the United
States and China are nearing the end of a damaging trade war as
well as indicatio ...
