CORRECTED-Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show the U.S. emissions cut

pledge under the Paris Agreement was for 2025, not 2030.)

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will

file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to

withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the

first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact

to fight climate change.

The move would leave the world's largest historic g ...