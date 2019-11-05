The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

CORRECTED-Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show the U.S. emissions cut
pledge under the Paris Agreement was for 2025, not 2030.)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will
file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to
withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the
first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact
to fight climate change.
The move would leave the world's largest historic g ...

 

