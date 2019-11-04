The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DL-DU-LD CONVOCATION - DU hosts 96th convocation; record 3 lakh students graduate (Eds: Adds details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi University hosted its 96th convocation on Monday which saw three lakh students graduating from the varsity, a record-breaking feat, according to the vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.
Tyagi spoke about the varsity being awarded the 'Institution of Eminence' status by the HRD Ministry and about addressing the apprehensions related to it, after concerns were raised by the teachers' association and a section of Academic and Executive Council members.
Over 300 students we ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 07:08:44 PM. All rights reserved.