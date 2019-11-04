Sprint postpaid subscribers loss lower than expected
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Monday reported
lower-than-expected losses in quarterly mobile phone subscribers
who pay a monthly bill at a time when it is aggressively
expanding 5G coverage in the United States.
The company said it lost 91,000 postpaid phone subscribers
during the second quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts were
expecting a net loss of 145,000 subscribers, according to
research firm FactSet.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by An ...
