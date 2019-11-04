Sprint postpaid subscribers loss lower than expected

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Monday reported

lower-than-expected losses in quarterly mobile phone subscribers

who pay a monthly bill at a time when it is aggressively

expanding 5G coverage in the United States.

The company said it lost 91,000 postpaid phone subscribers

during the second quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts were

expecting a net loss of 145,000 subscribers, according to

research firm FactSet.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by An ...