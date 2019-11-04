The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Cubs exercise Rizzo's $16.5M option, decline Morrow, Barnett<
The Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman<
