UPDATE 1-Warren's Medicare for All plan attacked, parodied by Republicans, Democrats and "SNL" show
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds economic vetting for plan, background)
By Heather Timmons
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. presidential contender
Elizabeth Warren's $20.5 trillion plan to provide healthcare for
all Americans was attacked on the weekend by Republicans and
fellow Democrats and parodied on "Saturday Night Live," the
long-running network television comedy show.
The "Medicare for All" proposal, which Warren's 2020
presidential campaign released on Friday, calls for cuts i ...
