Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will work to win over those sections of society which turned towards the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Addressing the NCP's defeated candidates here, Pawar admitted that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) hurt his party's prospects in several constituencies.
"I will work in the coming days to bring back the sections of society which went away from us to VBA," he said.
