The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as
the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell,
defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night.
Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Canucks, who extended
their points streak to seven games (5-0-2) and have won nine of 12. Brock
Boeser and Bo Horvat had two assists apiece.
Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko lost his bid for his first NHL shutout when

 

