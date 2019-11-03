Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as

the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell,

defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night.

Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Canucks, who extended

their points streak to seven games (5-0-2) and have won nine of 12. Brock

Boeser and Bo Horvat had two assists apiece.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko lost his bid for his first NHL shutout when

