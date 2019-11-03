Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as
the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell,
defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night.
Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Canucks, who extended
their points streak to seven games (5-0-2) and have won nine of 12. Brock
Boeser and Bo Horvat had two assists apiece.
Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko lost his bid for his first NHL shutout when
Subscribe