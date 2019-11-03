DL-COURT-CLASH (R) - Delhi HC initiates hearing on clash between lawyers, police at Tis Hazari court (Eds: Correcting typo in la

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Sunday decided to take up for hearing the issue pertaining to the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here which resulted in injuries to several persons.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident, the court initiated proceedings at 1 pm, Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

He said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by Chief Justice D N Patel and senior most judges of the high court.

Th ...