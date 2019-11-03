PM-THAI-DEFENCE - India, Thailand decide to boost defence cooperation By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bangkok, Nov 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the defence industries sector and explore possibility of boosting trade ties during their talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

Both the leaders also discussed ways to enhance connectivity between the two countries, including in the areas of physical and digital spheres, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In a tweet, the prime minister' ...