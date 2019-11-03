The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

EC-JH-OBSERVER - Former IRS officer Kumar appointed expenditure observer for Jharkhand poll

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Election Commission on Sunday appointed former Indian Revenue Service officer B Murali Kumar as special expenditure observer for Jharkhand Assembly poll.    
A Commission statement said he will supervise and monitor work being done by electoral machinery and ensure stringent and effective enforcement action against abuse of money power to allure voters.
Given his past experience in the investigation wing of Income Tax Department, Kumar was also appointed Special Expend ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 3rd of November 2019 12:48:07 PM. All rights reserved.